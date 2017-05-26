WWE cancels show in Manchester after ...

WWE cancels show in Manchester after terrorist attack

15 hrs ago

WWE stars Alicia Fox, left, and Sasha Banks battled it out during a WWE show in Lille, France, earlier this month. WWE canceled an event it had planned in Manchester, England, citing Monday's terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Chicago, IL

