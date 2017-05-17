Will Smith, Almodovar open a testy Ca...

Will Smith, Almodovar open a testy Cannes Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Jury members Will Smith, from left, Jessica Chastain and Pedro Almodovar pose for photographers during the photo call for the Jury at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... Tue Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,739 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC