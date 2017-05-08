Will France's Newly Elected Emmanuel ...

Will France's Newly Elected Emmanuel Macron Be an LGBTQ-Friendly President?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Unicorn Booty

With 66.1% of the votes - over 33.9% for his opponent, Marine Le Pen - Sunday saw Emmanuel Macron become President of the French Republic, the fifth wealthiest nation in the world, and where - for four years now - gay and lesbian couples can marry and adopt children. The law that opened up marriage and adoption to same-sex couples was one of the only achievements of Macron's predecessor, FranA ois Hollande.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 55 min Vlad 161
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... 3 hr Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) 4 hr Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) Mon Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,550 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC