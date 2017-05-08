Will France's Newly Elected Emmanuel Macron Be an LGBTQ-Friendly President?
With 66.1% of the votes - over 33.9% for his opponent, Marine Le Pen - Sunday saw Emmanuel Macron become President of the French Republic, the fifth wealthiest nation in the world, and where - for four years now - gay and lesbian couples can marry and adopt children. The law that opened up marriage and adoption to same-sex couples was one of the only achievements of Macron's predecessor, FranA ois Hollande.
