Why Macron's French election win matters to the U.S.
Even American centrists and more conservative Washington Republicans may take comfort that the Old World has not lost all perspective. Leader of 'En Marche!' Emmanuel Macron addresses supporters after winning the French Presidential Election, at The Louvre, May 7, 2017 in Paris, France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|41 min
|Fit2Serve
|34
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|7 hr
|RustyS
|28
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|11 hr
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC