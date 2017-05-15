UPDATE 1-Fewer than 10 French companies hit by cyber attacks - security agency
May 15 The French government cyber security agency ANSII knows of "fewer than 10" French companies that have fallen victim to a global hacking attack that hit car factories, hospitals and other organisations in about 100 countries, an ANSII spokesman said on Monday. French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of the ransomware cyber attack that had hit its computer systems.
