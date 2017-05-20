UPDATE 1-Engie plans to cut 1,900 job...

UPDATE 1-Engie plans to cut 1,900 jobs in France over 2016-19 period -CGT union

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen at the CRIGEN, the Engie Group research and operational expertise center, in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, Saint-Denis, France, February 29, 2016. French gas and power utility group Engie plans to cut at least 1,900 jobs in France over the 2016-19 period and aims to outsource its retail services to third parties in lower-cost countries, the CGT union said in a statement on Tuesday.

