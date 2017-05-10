U.S. prepares to ban laptops on fligh...

U.S. prepares to ban laptops on flights from Europe

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Passengers en route to London check in at Biarritz airport in southwestern France. The U.S. is expected to broaden its ban on in-flight laptops and tablets to include planes from the European Union, a move that would create logistical chaos on the world's busiest corridor of air travel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 14 hr spud 229
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) 22 hr Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,978,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC