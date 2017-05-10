U.S. prepares to ban laptops on flights from Europe
Passengers en route to London check in at Biarritz airport in southwestern France. The U.S. is expected to broaden its ban on in-flight laptops and tablets to include planes from the European Union, a move that would create logistical chaos on the world's busiest corridor of air travel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|14 hr
|spud
|229
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|22 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC