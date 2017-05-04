TSA warns truckers: Watch for possible ramming terror attacks
The trucking and busing industries should watch for terrorists who might be preparing to ram vehicles into people and buildings, the Transportation Security Administration warns, citing recent attacks worldwide. In a six-page document released to truck and bus companies last week, the TSA highlighted 17 incidents that have killed more than 170 people around the world since 2014.
Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
