The Latest: Paris police move 1,600 f...

The Latest: Paris police move 1,600 from refugee tent camps

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Paris police have evacuated several makeshift camps with 1,609 migrants living in squalid conditions in a northern neighborhood of the French capital. Paris police said about 350 officers took part in the operation early Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 10 min INFIDEL 184
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... 20 hr Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) 20 hr Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) Mon Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC