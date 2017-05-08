The Latest: Paris police move 1,600 from refugee tent camps
Paris police have evacuated several makeshift camps with 1,609 migrants living in squalid conditions in a northern neighborhood of the French capital. Paris police said about 350 officers took part in the operation early Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|10 min
|INFIDEL
|184
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|20 hr
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|20 hr
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC