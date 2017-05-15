The Latest: Merkel says she won't tell France what to do
German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Party Angela Merkel looks up as she arrives for a press conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 15, 2017, one day after the election in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Words in the background read 'The Center'.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|8 hr
|Retribution
|272
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
