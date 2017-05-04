The Latest: Hollande-Merkel farewell ...

The Latest: Hollande-Merkel farewell meeting set for Monday

9 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The German government says outgoing French President Francois Hollande will hold a final meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a day after his successor is elected. Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Friday that Hollande, whose term ends May 14, will have dinner with Merkel at the chancellery.

Chicago, IL

