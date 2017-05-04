The Latest: German minister says 'project of peace' at stake
Germany's foreign minister says that the future of the European "project of peace" is at stake in France's presidential election. Germany and France have traditionally been the motor of European Union integration, and German officials have made clear that they Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a statement Friday that it's important to "win back the hearts of young people all over our continent for the future of Europe."
