Tawa teacher to present at science co...

Tawa teacher to present at science conference in France

17 hrs ago

Hampton Hill School teacher, Carol Brieseman, will be travelling to France in June to present at the first ever Ocean Observers workshop in Brest, France. The meeting will be hosted by the OcA©anopolis Aquarium from 13-14 June and as a science educator, Carol will present on ocean observing activities that can be used in the classroom.

Chicago, IL

