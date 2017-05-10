Tawa teacher to present at science conference in France
Hampton Hill School teacher, Carol Brieseman, will be travelling to France in June to present at the first ever Ocean Observers workshop in Brest, France. The meeting will be hosted by the OcA©anopolis Aquarium from 13-14 June and as a science educator, Carol will present on ocean observing activities that can be used in the classroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|4 hr
|Pfizer Marriages
|226
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|6 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC