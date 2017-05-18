"Taiwan Beats"at MIDEM 2017 showcase in Cannes, and Paris France
The Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development of the Ministry of Culture held "Pre-show Press Conference of 2017 MIDEM in Cannes France" in . In this year, three representative groups of artists who had won the Golden Melody Best Band Awards would have two performances in France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May 16
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC