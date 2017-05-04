The sister of a teacher murdered and secretly buried during the Northern Ireland Troubles has travelled to the French forest where a search for his remains is under way. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/sister-of-murdered-seamus-ruddy-visits-french-forest-thought-to-hold-his-remains-35684503.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35684502.ece/e3974/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ab1cd0ec-ec90-49e4-a5d6-82185976f4af_I1.jpg The sister of a teacher murdered and secretly buried during the Northern Ireland Troubles has travelled to the French forest where a search for his remains is under way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.