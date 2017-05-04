Sister of murdered Seamus Ruddy visits French forest thought to hold his remains
The sister of a teacher murdered and secretly buried during the Northern Ireland Troubles has travelled to the French forest where a search for his remains is under way. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/sister-of-murdered-seamus-ruddy-visits-french-forest-thought-to-hold-his-remains-35684503.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35684502.ece/e3974/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ab1cd0ec-ec90-49e4-a5d6-82185976f4af_I1.jpg The sister of a teacher murdered and secretly buried during the Northern Ireland Troubles has travelled to the French forest where a search for his remains is under way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|5 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|3
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC