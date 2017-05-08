Safe Orthopaedics: Strong acceleration in growth during Q1 2017
Direct distribution model in France continues to perform: +39% Ramp-up in newly established countries in the Rest of the World: +33% SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS , a company offering an innovative range of sterile implants combined with their single-use instruments for spinal surgery, is today announcing its first-quarter 2017 revenues. "Following a good performance in the fourth quarter of 2016, the pace of our expansion has continued to accelerate-both in France and in the Rest of the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|1 hr
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEID...
|172
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|10 hr
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|10 hr
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC