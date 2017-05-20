Robert Plant, 36, originally from Cha...

Robert Plant, 36, originally from Chatham, jailed for killing Joudia Zimmatt in Nimes, France

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Kent Online

The mother-of-three's body was discovered in scrubland near a cemetery on the outskirts of Nimes in January 2013. When Plant was arrested in 2013, a box cutter-style knife and two blood-stained stones were said to have been found near her body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar '17 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,785 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC