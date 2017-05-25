Rita Ora Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Mingling With a Mystery Man in Cannes
Rita Ora knows how to rock a bikini, and that's exactly what she did during her relaxing day in Antibes, France, on Thursday. The "Your Song" singer took time off from the Cannes Film Festival to soak up some rays by the pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|May 21
|Laughable
|1
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May 16
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr '17
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC