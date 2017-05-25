Rita Ora Flaunts Her Bikini Body Whil...

Rita Ora Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Mingling With a Mystery Man in Cannes

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Popsugar

Rita Ora knows how to rock a bikini, and that's exactly what she did during her relaxing day in Antibes, France, on Thursday. The "Your Song" singer took time off from the Cannes Film Festival to soak up some rays by the pool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest May 21 Laughable 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr '17 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,316,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC