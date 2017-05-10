Pro-EU Macron wins France's presidenc...

Pro-EU Macron wins France's presidency, Le Pen hopes dashed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

Voters cast their ballots in the presidential runoff election between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, in Le Touquet, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Former President Barack Obama is calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... 12 min RustyS 28
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 23 min Trudeau your Pres... 9
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) 3 hr Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,254 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC