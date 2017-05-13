Pope nixes Medjugorje visions but says shrine has benefits
Pope Francis has effectively dismissed reports of continuing apparitions of the Virgin Mary at the Medjugorje shrine in southern Bosnia, saying the visions "don't have much value" even if the shrine itself has helped Catholics find God. Francis provided the first-ever details about the contentious process that has been under way for years to determine whether the Catholic Church should describe the Medjugorje visions as authentic.
