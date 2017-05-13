Pope nixes Medjugorje visions but say...

Pope nixes Medjugorje visions but says shrine has benefits

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Pope Francis has effectively dismissed reports of continuing apparitions of the Virgin Mary at the Medjugorje shrine in southern Bosnia, saying the visions "don't have much value" even if the shrine itself has helped Catholics find God. Francis provided the first-ever details about the contentious process that has been under way for years to determine whether the Catholic Church should describe the Medjugorje visions as authentic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 6 hr Red Crosse 235
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) Fri Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Ebola
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,996,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC