Pope Francis to be profiled in Wim Wendersa documentary

16 hrs ago

CANNES, France - In a first for the Vatican, Pope Francis has participated in a documentary that producers tout as "a historic nonfiction film." Focus Features announced Friday at the Cannes Film Festival that it has acquired worldwide rights to "Pope Francis - A Man of His Word."

