Nigeria: How France Armed Biafra's Bid to Break From Nigeria
France secretly armed Biafra in the self-proclaimed republic's attempt to break away from Nigeria in a bid to weaken British and US influence in Africa, documents seen by RFI reveal 50 years after the beginning of a war that cost up to two million lives. The ethnic Igbo-majority Eastern Region declared its independence on 30 May 1967, following a military coup, a counter-coup and what French diplomats described as "pogroms" of tens of thousands of Igbo living in northern Nigeria the previous year.
