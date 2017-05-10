New Paris Velib scheme to end bicycle parking misery

The new bicycles in the Paris hiring scheme will be one third electric and easier to park but subscription fees may have to go up a little, the Velib system's new operators said. Last month, the city of Paris awarded the operation of its bicycle hiring scheme to the Smoovengo consortium led by French bike sharing specialist Smoove in a 600-700 million euro contract that will run from 2018 to 2032.

