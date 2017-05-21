New French government unveiled, Le Dr...

New French government unveiled, Le Drian foreign minister

French President Emmanuel Macron has chosen from the left and the right, an equal number of men and women, for his new cabinet. Macron's staff had initially said the government would be named late Tuesday but the presidential palace now says in a statement the announcement will come Wednesday afternoon.

