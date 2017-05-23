New brands are tapping into America's obsession with the French girl

American women have long coveted French style, and, though it's often associated with luxury brands including Chanel and Dior, a new crop of French contemporary lines is selling a more accessible version of that sartorial je ne sais quoi. These newer indie labels, including Rouje , SA©zane , and Miaou , have some aesthetic similarities to their predecessors like Isabel Marant and Iro - bohemian frilled blouses, cropped flared denim and tailored blazers - but they've followed different business models, launching as direct-to-consumer brands with lower price points.

