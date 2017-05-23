New brands are tapping into America's obsession with the French girl
American women have long coveted French style, and, though it's often associated with luxury brands including Chanel and Dior, a new crop of French contemporary lines is selling a more accessible version of that sartorial je ne sais quoi. These newer indie labels, including Rouje , SA©zane , and Miaou , have some aesthetic similarities to their predecessors like Isabel Marant and Iro - bohemian frilled blouses, cropped flared denim and tailored blazers - but they've followed different business models, launching as direct-to-consumer brands with lower price points.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest
|May 21
|Laughable
|1
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May 16
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
