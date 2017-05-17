Money Powell IV Set To Return on Yoka vs. Clark Card in France

Exciting unbeaten prospect Money Powell IV will make his second professional start on Friday, June 2 when he takes on Hungary's Sandor Jozsa in a four-round super welterweight attraction from Le Dome - Palais Des Sports de Paris. The June 2 event is headlined by French Olympian and 2016 super heavyweight gold medalist Tony Yoka making his professional debut against unbeaten Travis Clark live in France on Canal Plus at 7:30 p.m. CET.

