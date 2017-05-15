Michael Moore preps surprise document...

Michael Moore preps surprise documentary for Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

This combination photo shows President Donald Trump, left, at the White House in Washington on March 13, 2017 and filmmaker Michael Moore at the 20th Annual Webby Awards in New York on May 16, 2016. Moore has been secretly making a Trump documentary that he has dubbed "Fahrenheit 11/9," titling it after the day Trump became president-elect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 18 hr Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC