May 12, 2017 ] Conyers-Rockdale Chamber offering France, Iceland vacations for 2017 Local News

The Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce is now booking a fall trip to Nice, France that will be filled with sightseeing, stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, shopping and splendid dining. The Chamber also is booking a December trip, touted as a vacation of a lifetime, to experience Iceland, with its extraordinary landscapes -towering pines, floating icebergs, seals swimming in Arctic waters and the exhilarating Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis in this land of many natural wonders.

