Man stabbed to death in France

Man stabbed to death in France

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

French police officers and fire engine arrive at the scene of a hostage-taking at a church in Rouen in 2016 in which Reverend Jacques Hamel, 85, was killed. Picture: AFP The aggressor allegedly attacked a shopkeeper, named locally has Pascal Darmon the former president of the Rouen football club, in the Rue Alsace-Lorraine, Le Parisen has reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 4 hr Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC