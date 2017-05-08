Major police operation underway as Paris rail hub evacuated
Police poured into Paris' Gare du Nord station late Monday, evacuating passengers from platforms and sealing off the area in a new security scare to hit the French capital. Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the operation was aimed at "removing doubt" but would not say what prompted it or whether there had been any injuries or arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|2 min
|Retribution
|32
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|4 min
|joe
|150
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|40 min
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC