Major police operation underway as Paris rail hub evacuated

17 hrs ago

Police poured into Paris' Gare du Nord station late Monday, evacuating passengers from platforms and sealing off the area in a new security scare to hit the French capital. Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the operation was aimed at "removing doubt" but would not say what prompted it or whether there had been any injuries or arrests.

Chicago, IL

