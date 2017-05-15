Maine lobsterman's buoy found 2,500 m...

Maine lobsterman's buoy found 2,500 miles away _ in France

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

TV reports Adrian Batson offered Gilbert Mellaza some Maine lobster to ship his buoy from where it washed up in Brest, France. Mellaza had posted a photo of the buoy on a Facebook group called "Lost at Sea."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 11 hr Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC