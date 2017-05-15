Maine lobsterman's buoy found 2,500 miles away _ in France
TV reports Adrian Batson offered Gilbert Mellaza some Maine lobster to ship his buoy from where it washed up in Brest, France. Mellaza had posted a photo of the buoy on a Facebook group called "Lost at Sea."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|11 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC