Macron's PM Choice Brings France Together: Bonnell
En Marche Legislative Candidate Bruno Bonnell discusses French President Emmanuel Macron's choice of Edouard Philippe, mayor of the port city of Le Havre, as the nation's new prime minister as Macron builds his legislative agenda. He speaks with Bloomberg's Caroline Connan on "Bloomberg Markets."
