Macron's PM Choice Brings France Toge...

Macron's PM Choice Brings France Together: Bonnell

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

En Marche Legislative Candidate Bruno Bonnell discusses French President Emmanuel Macron's choice of Edouard Philippe, mayor of the port city of Le Havre, as the nation's new prime minister as Macron builds his legislative agenda. He speaks with Bloomberg's Caroline Connan on "Bloomberg Markets."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 15 min INFIDEL 275
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,053,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC