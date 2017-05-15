Macrona s narrow window for reforming...

Macrona s narrow window for reforming France

Read more: Washington Times

Liberal internationalists heralded Emmanuel Macron's landslide in the French presidential election as a nearly decisive victory for their globalist vision over populist sentiments rippling through Europe and symbolized by Brexit and Donald Trump - they shouldn't. The high unemployment, economic inequality and terrorist threats that inspire protectionism, political disaffection and anti-immigrant impulses in France and elsewhere have hardly subsided.

