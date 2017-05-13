Macron Takes Charge of Divided France as Youngest Ever President
Emmanuel Macron will be sworn in as the youngest ever president of France on Sunday, inheriting a country where economic malaise and security concerns drove extremist parties to their highest ever scores in this year's election. Macron will become the eighth directly elected president of the Fifth Republic in a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris that begins at 10 a.m. local time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|34 min
|Aquarius-WY
|238
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC