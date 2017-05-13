Macron Takes Charge of Divided France...

Macron Takes Charge of Divided France as Youngest Ever President

10 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Emmanuel Macron will be sworn in as the youngest ever president of France on Sunday, inheriting a country where economic malaise and security concerns drove extremist parties to their highest ever scores in this year's election. Macron will become the eighth directly elected president of the Fifth Republic in a ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris that begins at 10 a.m. local time.

