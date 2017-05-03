Macron, Le Pen and the battle for the...

Macron, Le Pen and the battle for the idea of France

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

The ultra-nationalist writer Charles Maurras believed there were "two Frances". The one he loved was the "pays réel", the real country: a rural France of church clocks, traditions and native people fused with their ancestral soil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar '17 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC