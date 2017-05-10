Macron Faces Challenges After Winning the French Election
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche! casts his ballot at a polling station while his wife Brigitte Macron looks on, May 7, 2017. Macron easily defeated Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|38 min
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|25
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|1 hr
|BlunderCONS
|5
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
