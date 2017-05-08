Macron buses highlight new French pre...

Macron buses highlight new French president's mixed legacy

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: News Times

A man waits with his luggage at a Ouibus station in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. They're dubbed the Macron buses, cheap long-distance rides across France that were among Emmanuel Macron's few notable achievements before his meteoric rise to the French presidency, part of his efforts to loosen up the monopolized transport sector and invigorate the French economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 35 min Vlad 176
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... 16 hr Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) 17 hr Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) Mon Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,082 • Total comments across all topics: 280,905,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC