CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [...] Macron Beats Le Pen, But Can He Lead France? In the second round of the French presidential election, extremism lost. 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' Teen Girl Shows Up for Prom in Coffin A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.