Lower risk of heart attack in those w...

Lower risk of heart attack in those with blood type O, study finds

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

People with blood group O have a lower risk of heart attacks than those with the three other major blood groups, A, B, and AB, according to research to be presented Sunday at a scientific conference in Europe . Having a non-O blood group is associated with a 9 percent higher risk of heart problems, especially heart attacks, lead researcher Tessa Kole said in a press release about the study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
News Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 85
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor Apr 9 meow 1
News A legacy of honour, disgrace, sacrific and triumph Mar '17 Charlie Sheen Win... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,687,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC