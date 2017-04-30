Lower risk of heart attack in those with blood type O, study finds

People with blood group O have a lower risk of heart attacks than those with the three other major blood groups, A, B, and AB, according to research to be presented Sunday at a scientific conference in Europe . Having a non-O blood group is associated with a 9 percent higher risk of heart problems, especially heart attacks, lead researcher Tessa Kole said in a press release about the study.

