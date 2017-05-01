Language lessons for young children
Louise Lawrence has set up the Lingotot franchise in the city to help children aged eight and younger learn modern foreign languages in after school clubs and classes for pre-schoolers from next week. Louise, 42, studied languages at university and has lived in Angers, France, and OsnabrA1 4ck, Germany, and will begin by offering classes in Spanish and French to pre-and-primary school aged children, but plans to offer German and Mandarin in the near future.
Read more at York Press.
