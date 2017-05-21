Kristen Stewart dives into grief in C...

Kristen Stewart dives into grief in Cannes directorial debut

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

CANNES, France - Kristen Stewart's directing ambitions go all the way back to when she was an 11-year-old performing in the 2002 David Fincher thriller "Panic Room." "I was working with Jodie Foster and I was like, 'I'm going to direct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest 15 hr Laughable 1
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC