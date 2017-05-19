Kindred nuclear spirit in France
Regarding the story " Film, shows tell stories of Fukushima evacuees " in the May 6 edition, I was one of the 60 people in Amberieu en Bugey - a small town outside Lyon, France - who had the privilege to see Hidenobu Fukumoto's film "Munen" and to listen to him and the four evacuees who were with him that night in our little community center. There is a nuclear power plant which is very close to Amberieu.
