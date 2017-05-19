Kindred nuclear spirit in France

Kindred nuclear spirit in France

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Regarding the story " Film, shows tell stories of Fukushima evacuees " in the May 6 edition, I was one of the 60 people in Amberieu en Bugey - a small town outside Lyon, France - who had the privilege to see Hidenobu Fukumoto's film "Munen" and to listen to him and the four evacuees who were with him that night in our little community center. There is a nuclear power plant which is very close to Amberieu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... May 16 Dee Dee Dee 277
News Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 61
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC