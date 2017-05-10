Kelly Brook's bar closes

The British babe's famous hot spot - which was popular with the likes of reality star Vicky Pattison and the Little Mix girls -located on the prominent Leadenhall Street has shut down after failing to make enough money in the three years it was open. The 37-year-old beauty ran the venture Nick House and despite making the "difficult" decision to close it down they are still good friends and hope to work on something else in the future together.

