Junior football and rugby teams in Tetbury travelled to French town...

TETBURY will be welcoming 25 children from a French town, along with the mayor of the town, for a long weekend of games, fun and sightseeing. Mayor of Chatillon-sur-Indre Michel Hetroy and his wife, the deputy mayor and his partner, and 25 French children from Chatillon will be arriving in Tetbury tomorrow for a five-day trip, leaving on Tuesday morning.

