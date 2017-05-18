Iran's Asghar Farhadi collects Oscar at Cannes after boycott
Director Asghar Farhadi, left, and actress Lily-Rose Depp pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the screening of the film Ismael's Ghosts at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. less Director Asghar Farhadi, left, and actress Lily-Rose Depp pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the screening of the film Ismael's Ghosts at the 70th international film festival, ... more CANNES, France - Iranian director Asghar Farhadi has finally received his Oscar for best foreign language film, nearly three months after boycotting the Academy Awards ceremony.
