In the French Presidential Election, the Algerian War Looms Largeby...
Macron, who is headed to a runoff presidential election with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen on Sunday, was trying to highlight the National Front's problematic views of North African immigrants. Ever since the first round of the election, he's been aiming to shake up his countrymen and bring them to a reconciliation with the past, most notably with the Algerian War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|27 min
|tomin cali
|7
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla...
|Apr 11
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Blair Called a Liar in British Iraq Inquiry (Feb '10)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|85
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|The centennial of Canada's Vimy Ridge valor
|Apr 9
|meow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC