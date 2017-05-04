In the French Presidential Election, the Algerian War Looms Largeby...

In the French Presidential Election, ...

In the French Presidential Election, the Algerian War Looms Large

Read more: National Review Online

Macron, who is headed to a runoff presidential election with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen on Sunday, was trying to highlight the National Front's problematic views of North African immigrants. Ever since the first round of the election, he's been aiming to shake up his countrymen and bring them to a reconciliation with the past, most notably with the Algerian War.

Chicago, IL

