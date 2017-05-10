Holness congratulates new Bahamas PM, French president-elect
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has warmly congratulated Prime Minister-elect Dr Hubert Minnis of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and President-elect of France Emmanuel Macron on their impressive victory at the polls.Dr Minnis' Free National Movement yesterday won the national election in the Bahamas by 35-4 seats while Macron swept to victory in the French election on Sunday. According to a release form the Office of the Prime Minister , Holness, in his letter to Dr Minnis said: "on behalf of the Government and the people of Jamaica I extend heartiest congratulations.
