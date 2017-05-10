Holness congratulates new Bahamas PM,...

Holness congratulates new Bahamas PM, French president-elect

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has warmly congratulated Prime Minister-elect Dr Hubert Minnis of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and President-elect of France Emmanuel Macron on their impressive victory at the polls.Dr Minnis' Free National Movement yesterday won the national election in the Bahamas by 35-4 seats while Macron swept to victory in the French election on Sunday. According to a release form the Office of the Prime Minister , Holness, in his letter to Dr Minnis said: "on behalf of the Government and the people of Jamaica I extend heartiest congratulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News France's election proves it - America is now an... 14 hr spud 225
News France fights to keep Macron email hack from di... May 9 Retribution 32
News Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08) May 9 Getready 4
News French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11) May 8 Macron your Presi... 159
News Why the French election is only a limited succe... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc... Apr 24 CodeTalker 1
News Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Isla... Apr 11 Jay is schizophre... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC