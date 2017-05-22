Gore says Trump can't stop climate mo...

Gore says Trump can't stop climate movement

Former US Vice President Al Gore poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Killing Of A Sacred Deer at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 22, 2017. less Former US Vice President Al Gore poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film The Killing Of A Sacred Deer at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 22, ... more CANNES, France - Donald Trump cannot stop the climate movement despite the president's efforts to roll back environmental protections, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore said Monday.

