Director Andrey Zvyagintsev poses for photographers during the photo call for the Loveless, at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 18, 2017. . From left, actor Alexei Rozin, director Andrey Zvyagintsev and actress Maryana Spikav pose for photographers during the photo call for the film Loveless at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursd... CANNES, France - After his Oscar-nominated film "Leviathan" was deemed "anti-Russian" by Russia's Minister of Culture, director Andrey Zvyagintsev returned to the Cannes Film Festival with an equally bleak critique of Russian society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.