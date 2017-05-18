From 'Leviathan' director another damning portrait of Russia
Director Andrey Zvyagintsev poses for photographers during the photo call for the Loveless, at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 18, 2017. . From left, actor Alexei Rozin, director Andrey Zvyagintsev and actress Maryana Spikav pose for photographers during the photo call for the film Loveless at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursd... CANNES, France - After his Oscar-nominated film "Leviathan" was deemed "anti-Russian" by Russia's Minister of Culture, director Andrey Zvyagintsev returned to the Cannes Film Festival with an equally bleak critique of Russian society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France's election proves it - America is now an...
|May 16
|Dee Dee Dee
|277
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
|France fights to keep Macron email hack from di...
|May 9
|Retribution
|32
|Hopkinsville to get downtown labyrinth (Oct '08)
|May 9
|Getready
|4
|French Socialists to choose presidential candidate (Oct '11)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|159
|Why the French election is only a limited succe...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|The Latest: First candidates cast vote in Frenc...
|Apr 24
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC