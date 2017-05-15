French Prime Minister hires Zodiac Aerospace executive Ribadeau-Dumas

New French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has hired Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas, a leading executive at Zodiac Aerospace, to become his chief of staff, the company said on Tuesday. Newly-appointed French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe attends a handover ceremony at the Hotel Matignon, in Paris, France, May 15, 2017 REUTERS/Charles Platiau PARIS: New French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has hired Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas, a leading executive at Zodiac Aerospace, to become his chief of staff, the company said on Tuesday.

